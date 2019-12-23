Dissecting the Numbers for East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) and Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (ERI)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) shares are up more than 13.03% this year and recently increased 0.72% or $0.35 to settle at $49.20. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:ERI), on the other hand, is up 59.21% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $57.65 and has returned 5.03% during the past week.

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) and Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:ERI) are the two most active stocks in the Foreign Money Center Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect EWBC to grow earnings at a 8.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ERI is expected to grow at a 21.04% annual rate. All else equal, ERI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 18.12% for Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (ERI). EWBC’s ROI is 26.40% while ERI has a ROI of 5.10%. The interpretation is that EWBC’s business generates a higher return on investment than ERI’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. EWBC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.38. Comparatively, ERI’s free cash flow per share was +1.20. On a percent-of-sales basis, EWBC’s free cash flow was 2.97% while ERI converted 4.54% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ERI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

EWBC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.03 versus a D/E of 3.48 for ERI. ERI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

EWBC trades at a forward P/E of 10.49, a P/B of 1.47, and a P/S of 3.82, compared to a forward P/E of 26.44, a P/B of 3.98, and a P/S of 1.73 for ERI. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. EWBC is currently priced at a -8.89% to its one-year price target of 54.00. Comparatively, ERI is -7.55% relative to its price target of 62.36. This suggests that EWBC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. EWBC has a beta of 1.69 and ERI’s beta is 1.58. ERI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. EWBC has a short ratio of 1.43 compared to a short interest of 12.02 for ERI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for EWBC.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:ERI) beats East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ERI is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity.