Dissecting the Numbers for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX) and Shopify Inc. (SHOP)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) shares are down more than -41.79% this year and recently increased 1.33% or $0.11 to settle at $8.79. Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP), on the other hand, is up 181.74% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $390.07 and has returned 1.17% during the past week.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect CTMX to grow earnings at a -0.90% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SHOP is expected to grow at a 57.41% annual rate. All else equal, SHOP’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. CTMX’s ROI is -70.40% while SHOP has a ROI of -4.40%. The interpretation is that SHOP’s business generates a higher return on investment than CTMX’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. CTMX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.53. Comparatively, SHOP’s free cash flow per share was -0.38. On a percent-of-sales basis, CTMX’s free cash flow was -0.04% while SHOP converted -4.09% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CTMX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. CTMX has a current ratio of 4.40 compared to 11.20 for SHOP. This means that SHOP can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CTMX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.00 for SHOP. CTMX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CTMX trades at a P/B of 4.86, and a P/S of 6.49, compared to a forward P/E of 423.07, a P/B of 15.64, and a P/S of 32.15 for SHOP. CTMX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. CTMX is currently priced at a -48.9% to its one-year price target of 17.20. Comparatively, SHOP is 7.34% relative to its price target of 363.38. This suggests that CTMX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. CTMX has a beta of 0.70 and SHOP’s beta is 1.19. CTMX’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. CTMX has a short ratio of 3.85 compared to a short interest of 1.72 for SHOP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SHOP.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) beats Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CTMX has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, CTMX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, CTMX is more undervalued relative to its price target.