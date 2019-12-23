Dissecting the Numbers for Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) and Vulcan Materials Company (VMC)

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) shares are down more than -13.87% this year and recently increased 0.32% or $0.04 to settle at $12.54. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC), on the other hand, is up 43.49% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $141.77 and has returned -0.86% during the past week.

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) and Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) are the two most active stocks in the Business Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect AVYA to grow earnings at a 16.30% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, VMC is expected to grow at a 18.68% annual rate. All else equal, VMC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 25.56% for Vulcan Materials Company (VMC). AVYA’s ROI is -10.70% while VMC has a ROI of 7.90%. The interpretation is that VMC’s business generates a higher return on investment than AVYA’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. AVYA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.33. Comparatively, VMC’s free cash flow per share was +1.67. On a percent-of-sales basis, AVYA’s free cash flow was 1.27% while VMC converted 5.04% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, VMC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. AVYA has a current ratio of 1.40 compared to 2.50 for VMC. This means that VMC can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. AVYA’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.41 versus a D/E of 0.50 for VMC. AVYA is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

AVYA trades at a forward P/E of 3.05, a P/B of 1.07, and a P/S of 0.48, compared to a forward P/E of 24.56, a P/B of 3.39, and a P/S of 3.88 for VMC. AVYA is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. AVYA is currently priced at a -28.34% to its one-year price target of 17.50. Comparatively, VMC is -11.71% relative to its price target of 160.58. This suggests that AVYA is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. AVYA has a short ratio of 5.72 compared to a short interest of 2.70 for VMC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for VMC.

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) beats Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. VMC , is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, AVYA is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, VMC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.