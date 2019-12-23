Dissecting the Numbers for Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) and Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM)

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares are up more than 20.29% this year and recently increased 0.27% or $0.05 to settle at $18.66. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM), on the other hand, is down -16.04% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $19.74 and has returned 0.61% during the past week.

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) and Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) are the two most active stocks in the Diversified Investments industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect ARCC to grow earnings at a 3.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SFM is expected to grow at a -1.73% annual rate. All else equal, ARCC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 5.24% for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM).

Cash is king when it comes to investing. ARCC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.19. Comparatively, SFM’s free cash flow per share was +0.28. On a percent-of-sales basis, ARCC’s free cash flow was 6.07% while SFM converted 0.64% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ARCC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

ARCC trades at a forward P/E of 10.20, a P/B of 1.08, and a P/S of 5.36, compared to a forward P/E of 17.55, a P/B of 4.16, and a P/S of 0.42 for SFM. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. ARCC is currently priced at a -4.65% to its one-year price target of 19.57. Comparatively, SFM is -1.94% relative to its price target of 20.13. This suggests that ARCC is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. ARCC has a short ratio of 2.14 compared to a short interest of 9.43 for SFM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ARCC.

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) beats Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ARCC is growing fastly, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ARCC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, ARCC is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, ARCC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.