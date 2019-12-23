Dissecting the Numbers for Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) and Packaging Corporation of America (PKG)

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG), on the other hand, is up 34.71% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $112.43 and has returned 1.25% during the past week.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) and Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Residential industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect AIV to grow earnings at a 7.10% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, PKG is expected to grow at a 0.88% annual rate. All else equal, AIV’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 15.17% for Packaging Corporation of America (PKG). AIV’s ROI is 4.00% while PKG has a ROI of 16.10%. The interpretation is that PKG’s business generates a higher return on investment than AIV’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. AIV’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.44. Comparatively, PKG’s free cash flow per share was +1.83. On a percent-of-sales basis, AIV’s free cash flow was -0.01% while PKG converted 2.47% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PKG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

AIV’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.83 for PKG. PKG is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

AIV trades at a forward P/E of 199.65, a P/B of 4.41, and a P/S of 8.24, compared to a forward P/E of 16.34, a P/B of 3.48, and a P/S of 1.51 for PKG. AIV is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. AIV is currently priced at a -9.91% to its one-year price target of 56.29. Comparatively, PKG is 3.84% relative to its price target of 108.27. This suggests that AIV is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. AIV has a beta of 0.49 and PKG’s beta is 1.69. AIV’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. AIV has a short ratio of 2.21 compared to a short interest of 4.32 for PKG. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AIV.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) beats Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PKG is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, PKG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,