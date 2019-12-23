Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) vs. Conn’s, Inc. (CONN): Which is the Better Investment?

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) shares are up more than 313.11% this year and recently decreased -0.53% or -$0.04 to settle at $7.56. Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN), on the other hand, is down -33.62% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $12.52 and has returned -0.56% during the past week.

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) and Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) are the two most active stocks in the Application Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect APPS to grow earnings at a 25.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CONN is expected to grow at a 23.00% annual rate. All else equal, APPS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 12.92% for Conn’s, Inc. (CONN). APPS’s ROI is 7.00% while CONN has a ROI of 8.70%. The interpretation is that CONN’s business generates a higher return on investment than APPS’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. APPS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.07. Comparatively, CONN’s free cash flow per share was +0.41. On a percent-of-sales basis, APPS’s free cash flow was 0.01% while CONN converted 0.76% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CONN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. APPS has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 4.90 for CONN. This means that CONN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. APPS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 1.53 for CONN. CONN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

APPS trades at a forward P/E of 31.24, a P/B of 13.03, and a P/S of 5.39, compared to a forward P/E of 6.01, a P/B of 0.58, and a P/S of 0.23 for CONN. APPS is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. APPS is currently priced at a -17.2% to its one-year price target of 9.13. Comparatively, CONN is -44.36% relative to its price target of 22.50. This suggests that CONN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. APPS has a beta of 1.54 and CONN’s beta is 1.86. APPS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. APPS has a short ratio of 2.71 compared to a short interest of 6.94 for CONN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for APPS.

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) beats Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CONN is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, CONN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, CONN is more undervalued relative to its price target.