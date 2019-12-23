Devastating or Fantastic? – Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG), ABB Ltd (ABB)

The shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. have increased by more than 9.70% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 0.19% or $0.07 and now trades at $37.43. The shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB), has jumped by 25.41% year to date as of 12/20/2019. The shares currently trade at $23.84 and have been able to report a change of 1.40% over the past one week.

The stock of Harley-Davidson, Inc. and ABB Ltd were two of the most active stocks on Friday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

When a company is able to grow consistently in terms of earnings at a high compound rate have the highest likelihood of creating value for its shareholders over time. Analysts have predicted that HOG will grow it’s earning at a 8.50% annual rate in the next 5 years. This is in contrast to ABB which will have a positive growth at a 14.60% annual rate. This means that the higher growth rate of ABB implies a greater potential for capital appreciation over the years.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. HOG has an EBITDA margin of 10.85%, this implies that the underlying business of HOG is more profitable. The ROI of HOG is 6.00% while that of ABB is 7.50%. These figures suggest that ABB ventures generate a higher ROI than that of HOG.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, HOG’s free cash flow per share is a positive 4.4, while that of ABB is positive 1.93.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for HOG is 1.10 and that of ABB is 1.40. This implies that it is easier for HOG to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than ABB. The debt ratio of HOG is 4.03 compared to 0.73 for ABB. HOG can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than ABB.

HOG currently trades at a forward P/E of 10.85, a P/B of 3.19, and a P/S of 1.06 while ABB trades at a forward P/E of 23.53, a P/B of 3.85, and a P/S of 1.84. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, HOG is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of HOG is currently at a -2.14% to its one-year price target of 38.25. Looking at its rival pricing, ABB is at a 12.51% relative to its price target of 21.19.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), HOG is given a 2.80 while 2.50 placed for ABB. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for HOG stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for HOG is 10.03 while that of ABB is just 2.31. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for ABB stock.

Conclusion

The stock of ABB Ltd defeats that of Harley-Davidson, Inc. when the two are compared, with ABB taking 6 out of the total factors that were been considered. ABB happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, ABB is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for ABB is better on when it is viewed on short interest.