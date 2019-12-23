Deciding Between Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RTTR) and At CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) For Next Investment

The shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. have decreased by more than -72.12% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 5.22% or $0.01 and now trades at $0.17. The shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP), has jumped by 79.16% year to date as of 12/20/2019. The shares currently trade at $604.37 and have been able to report a change of 4.10% over the past one week.

The stock of Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and CoStar Group, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Friday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. These figures suggest that CSGP ventures generate a higher ROI than that of RTTR.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for RTTR is 1.00 and that of CSGP is 7.60. This implies that it is easier for RTTR to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than CSGP.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of RTTR is currently at a -97.57% to its one-year price target of 7.00. Looking at its rival pricing, CSGP is at a -5.86% relative to its price target of 642.00.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), RTTR is given a 3.00 while 2.00 placed for CSGP. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for RTTR stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for RTTR is 0.07 while that of CSGP is just 1.54. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for RTTR stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. defeats that of CoStar Group, Inc. when the two are compared, with RTTR taking 6 out of the total factors that were been considered. RTTR happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, RTTR is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for RTTR is better on when it is viewed on short interest.