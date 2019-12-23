D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) Go Head-to-head

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) shares are up more than 54.90% this year and recently increased 2.56% or $1.34 to settle at $53.69. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK), on the other hand, is up 19.38% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $20.08 and has returned -0.74% during the past week.

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) are the two most active stocks in the Residential Construction industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect DHI to grow earnings at a 15.30% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, TAK is expected to grow at a 0.27% annual rate. All else equal, DHI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) has an EBITDA margin of 12.55%. This suggests that DHI underlying business is more profitable

Cash is king when it comes to investing. DHI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.85. Comparatively, TAK’s free cash flow per share was +104.13. On a percent-of-sales basis, DHI’s free cash flow was 3.88% while TAK converted 1718.32% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TAK is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

DHI trades at a forward P/E of 10.20, a P/B of 1.98, and a P/S of 1.10, compared to a forward P/E of 14.34, a P/B of 1.60, for TAK. DHI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. DHI is currently priced at a -7.43% to its one-year price target of 58.00. Comparatively, TAK is -17.33% relative to its price target of 24.29. This suggests that TAK is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. DHI has a short ratio of 2.04 compared to a short interest of 3.63 for TAK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for DHI.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) beats D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TAK is growing fastly, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, TAK is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, TAK is more undervalued relative to its price target.