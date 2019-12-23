CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) and ORBCOMM Inc. (ORBC) Go Head-to-head

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) shares are up more than 22.81% this year and recently increased 0.43% or $0.27 to settle at $64.94. ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC), on the other hand, is down -46.61% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $4.41 and has returned 15.75% during the past week.

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) and ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Diversified industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Comparatively, ORBC is expected to grow at a 20.00% annual rate. All else equal, ORBC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 33.43% for ORBCOMM Inc. (ORBC). CONE’s ROI is 1.70% while ORBC has a ROI of -1.40%. The interpretation is that CONE’s business generates a higher return on investment than ORBC’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. On a percent-of-sales basis, CONE’s free cash flow was 0% while ORBC converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CONE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

CONE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 1.04 for ORBC. ORBC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

CONE trades at a forward P/E of 1510.23, a P/B of 3.04, and a P/S of 7.72, compared to a P/B of 1.47, and a P/S of 1.23 for ORBC. CONE is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. CONE is currently priced at a -12.9% to its one-year price target of 74.56. Comparatively, ORBC is -41.82% relative to its price target of 7.58. This suggests that ORBC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. CONE has a beta of 0.45 and ORBC’s beta is 1.01. CONE’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. CONE has a short ratio of 3.44 compared to a short interest of 4.90 for ORBC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CONE.

ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) beats CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ORBC is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, ORBC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, ORBC is more undervalued relative to its price target.