Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) and Humana Inc. (HUM) Go Head-to-head

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) shares are up more than 42.50% this year and recently increased 2.64% or $0.53 to settle at $20.62. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM), on the other hand, is up 28.73% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $368.79 and has returned 4.43% during the past week.

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) and Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) are the two most active stocks in the Property Management industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect CWK to grow earnings at a 7.33% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, HUM is expected to grow at a 13.19% annual rate. All else equal, HUM’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 6.73% for Humana Inc. (HUM). CWK’s ROI is 0.20% while HUM has a ROI of 12.00%. The interpretation is that HUM’s business generates a higher return on investment than CWK’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. CWK’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.18. Comparatively, HUM’s free cash flow per share was +16.10. On a percent-of-sales basis, CWK’s free cash flow was 0.48% while HUM converted 3.75% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, HUM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

CWK’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.17 versus a D/E of 0.55 for HUM. CWK is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

CWK trades at a forward P/E of 11.54, a P/B of 3.64, and a P/S of 0.52, compared to a forward P/E of 19.77, a P/B of 4.24, and a P/S of 0.78 for HUM. CWK is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. CWK is currently priced at a -4.85% to its one-year price target of 21.67. Comparatively, HUM is 2.24% relative to its price target of 360.71. This suggests that CWK is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. CWK has a short ratio of 10.38 compared to a short interest of 1.98 for HUM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for HUM.

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) beats Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HUM higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CWK is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, HUM has better sentiment signals based on short interest.