Crocs, Inc. (CROX) vs. At Briggs & Stratton Corporation (BGG): Analyzing the Industry’s Most Active Stocks

The shares of Crocs, Inc. have increased by more than 55.16% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 2.67% or $1.05 and now trades at $40.31. The shares of Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG), has slumped by -58.64% year to date as of 12/20/2019. The shares currently trade at $5.41 and have been able to report a change of -1.64% over the past one week.

The stock of Crocs, Inc. and Briggs & Stratton Corporation were two of the most active stocks on Friday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. CROX has an EBITDA margin of 11.12%, this implies that the underlying business of CROX is more profitable. The ROI of CROX is 17.80% while that of BGG is -3.00%. These figures suggest that CROX ventures generate a higher ROI than that of BGG.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, CROX’s free cash flow per share is a positive 7.94, while that of BGG is negative -10.62.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for CROX is 1.70 and that of BGG is 2.30. This implies that it is easier for CROX to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than BGG. The debt ratio of CROX is 0.00 compared to 1.39 for BGG. BGG can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than CROX.

CROX currently trades at a forward P/E of 20.43, a P/B of 23.71, and a P/S of 2.35 while BGG trades at a forward P/E of 10.15, a P/B of 0.55, and a P/S of 0.13. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, BGG is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of CROX is currently at a -5.95% to its one-year price target of 42.86. Looking at its rival pricing, BGG is at a -26.19% relative to its price target of 7.33.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for CROX is 2.41 while that of BGG is just 11.65. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for CROX stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Briggs & Stratton Corporation defeats that of Crocs, Inc. when the two are compared, with BGG taking 6 out of the total factors that were been considered. BGG happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, BGG is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for BGG is better on when it is viewed on short interest.