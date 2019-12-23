Critical Comparison: WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF) vs. MGM Resorts International (MGM)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) shares are down more than -27.67% this year and recently decreased -2.04% or -$0.1 to settle at $4.81. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM), on the other hand, is up 37.26% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $33.30 and has returned 1.68% during the past week.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) and MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) are the two most active stocks in the Asset Management industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect WETF to grow earnings at a -5.42% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, MGM is expected to grow at a 31.51% annual rate. All else equal, MGM’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 21.4% for MGM Resorts International (MGM). WETF’s ROI is 5.30% while MGM has a ROI of 6.60%. The interpretation is that MGM’s business generates a higher return on investment than WETF’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. WETF’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.13. Comparatively, MGM’s free cash flow per share was +0.33. On a percent-of-sales basis, WETF’s free cash flow was 0.01% while MGM converted 1.46% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MGM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. WETF has a current ratio of 1.70 compared to 0.90 for MGM. This means that WETF can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. WETF’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.50 versus a D/E of 2.47 for MGM. MGM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

WETF trades at a forward P/E of 20.04, a P/B of 2.00, and a P/S of 2.85, compared to a forward P/E of 21.86, a P/B of 2.85, and a P/S of 1.34 for MGM. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. WETF is currently priced at a -13.49% to its one-year price target of 5.56. Comparatively, MGM is -4.39% relative to its price target of 34.83. This suggests that WETF is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. WETF has a beta of 1.50 and MGM’s beta is 1.52. WETF’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. WETF has a short ratio of 13.58 compared to a short interest of 2.25 for MGM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MGM.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) beats WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MGM is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. Finally, MGM has better sentiment signals based on short interest.