Critical Comparison: U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA) vs. ContraFect Corporation (CFRX)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) shares are down more than -43.42% this year and recently increased 1.23% or $0.07 to settle at $5.76. ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX), on the other hand, is down -74.18% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $0.40 and has returned -8.14% during the past week.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) are the two most active stocks in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. SLCA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.14. Comparatively, CFRX’s free cash flow per share was -0.05.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. SLCA has a current ratio of 1.70 compared to 1.70 for CFRX. This means that SLCA can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. SLCA’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.25 versus a D/E of 0.00 for CFRX. SLCA is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

SLCA trades at a P/B of 0.43, and a P/S of 0.28, compared to a P/B of 7.90, for CFRX. SLCA is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. SLCA is currently priced at a -6.95% to its one-year price target of 6.19. Comparatively, CFRX is -76.05% relative to its price target of 1.67. This suggests that CFRX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. SLCA has a beta of 2.63 and CFRX’s beta is 0.32. CFRX’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. SLCA has a short ratio of 7.34 compared to a short interest of 0.13 for CFRX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CFRX.

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) beats U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. CFRX has higher cash flow per share and has lower financial risk. CFRX is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, CFRX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.