Critical Comparison: The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) vs. Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO)

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) shares are up more than 87.19% this year and recently increased 0.09% or $0.05 to settle at $55.80. Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO), on the other hand, is up 16.82% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $15.00 and has returned 0.94% during the past week.

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) and Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) are the two most active stocks in the Asset Management industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect BX to grow earnings at a 13.87% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, TWO is expected to grow at a -5.11% annual rate. All else equal, BX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) has an EBITDA margin of 52.4%. This suggests that BX underlying business is more profitable BX’s ROI is 18.60% while TWO has a ROI of -0.20%. The interpretation is that BX’s business generates a higher return on investment than TWO’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. BX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.36. Comparatively, TWO’s free cash flow per share was +0.67. On a percent-of-sales basis, BX’s free cash flow was -3.47% while TWO converted 0.02% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TWO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

BX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.70 versus a D/E of 6.58 for TWO. TWO is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

BX trades at a forward P/E of 18.25, a P/B of 5.62, and a P/S of 11.46, compared to a forward P/E of 9.52, a P/B of 1.01, and a P/S of 7.61 for TWO. BX is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. BX is currently priced at a -0.5% to its one-year price target of 56.08. Comparatively, TWO is -0.79% relative to its price target of 15.12. This suggests that TWO is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. BX has a beta of 1.41 and TWO’s beta is 0.67. TWO’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. BX has a short ratio of 3.79 compared to a short interest of 3.60 for TWO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TWO.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) beats The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TWO is growing fastly and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, TWO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, TWO is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, TWO has better sentiment signals based on short interest.