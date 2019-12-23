Critical Comparison: Sanofi (SNY) vs. Natera, Inc. (NTRA)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) shares are up more than 16.45% this year and recently increased 0.24% or $0.12 to settle at $50.55. Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA), on the other hand, is up 165.19% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $37.02 and has returned 1.20% during the past week.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) and Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) are the two most active stocks in the Drug Manufacturers – Major industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect SNY to grow earnings at a 7.50% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. SNY’s ROI is 5.00% while NTRA has a ROI of -73.80%. The interpretation is that SNY’s business generates a higher return on investment than NTRA’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. On a percent-of-sales basis, SNY’s free cash flow was 0% while NTRA converted -0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SNY is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

SNY trades at a forward P/E of 14.53, a P/B of 1.93, and a P/S of 3.05, compared to a P/B of 30.85, and a P/S of 9.82 for NTRA. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. SNY is currently priced at a -6.39% to its one-year price target of 54.00. Comparatively, NTRA is -12.89% relative to its price target of 42.50. This suggests that NTRA is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. SNY has a beta of 0.61 and NTRA’s beta is 1.36. SNY’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. SNY has a short ratio of 1.12 compared to a short interest of 3.99 for NTRA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SNY.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) beats Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SNY is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, SNY is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, SNY has better sentiment signals based on short interest.