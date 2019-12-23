Critical Comparison: New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) vs. Ball Corporation (BLL)

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) shares are up more than 16.05% this year and recently increased 0.24% or $0.04 to settle at $16.49. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL), on the other hand, is up 41.76% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $65.18 and has returned 2.90% during the past week.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) and Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) are the two most active stocks in the REIT-Mortgage industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect NRZ to grow earnings at a -2.59% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, BLL is expected to grow at a 15.92% annual rate. All else equal, BLL’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 13.9% for Ball Corporation (BLL). NRZ’s ROI is 3.50% while BLL has a ROI of 7.90%. The interpretation is that BLL’s business generates a higher return on investment than NRZ’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. NRZ’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.62. Comparatively, BLL’s free cash flow per share was +0.60. On a percent-of-sales basis, NRZ’s free cash flow was 11.74% while BLL converted 1.69% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NRZ is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

NRZ’s debt-to-equity ratio is 4.52 versus a D/E of 2.08 for BLL. NRZ is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

NRZ trades at a forward P/E of 7.80, a P/B of 1.01, and a P/S of 3.26, compared to a forward P/E of 21.85, a P/B of 6.42, and a P/S of 1.87 for BLL. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. NRZ is currently priced at a -8.39% to its one-year price target of 18.00. Comparatively, BLL is -15.07% relative to its price target of 76.75. This suggests that BLL is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. NRZ has a beta of 1.03 and BLL’s beta is 0.67. BLL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. NRZ has a short ratio of 4.33 compared to a short interest of 3.17 for BLL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BLL.

Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) beats New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BLL is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. BLL is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, BLL has better sentiment signals based on short interest.