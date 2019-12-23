Critical Comparison: McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) vs. Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING)

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares are up more than 11.02% this year and recently increased 0.04% or $0.08 to settle at $197.14. Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING), on the other hand, is up 23.62% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $24.86 and has returned 14.67% during the past week.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) and Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) are the two most active stocks in the Restaurants industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect MCD to grow earnings at a 6.05% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 39.15% for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING). MCD’s ROI is 28.20% while PING has a ROI of 0.40%. The interpretation is that MCD’s business generates a higher return on investment than PING’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. MCD’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.13. Comparatively, PING’s free cash flow per share was -0.03. On a percent-of-sales basis, MCD’s free cash flow was 4.05% while PING converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MCD is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. MCD has a current ratio of 0.80 compared to 3.60 for PING. This means that PING can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

MCD trades at a forward P/E of 23.27, and a P/S of 7.10, compared to a forward P/E of 82.32, a P/B of 2.91, and a P/S of 8.45 for PING. MCD is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. MCD is currently priced at a -11.62% to its one-year price target of 223.07. Comparatively, PING is 7.43% relative to its price target of 23.14. This suggests that MCD is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. MCD has a short ratio of 1.67 compared to a short interest of 1.24 for PING. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PING.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) beats Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MCD is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, MCD is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, MCD is more undervalued relative to its price target.