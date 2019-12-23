Critical Comparison: Matador Resources Company (MTDR) vs. Domo, Inc. (DOMO)

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares are up more than 10.24% this year and recently decreased -0.87% or -$0.15 to settle at $17.12. Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO), on the other hand, is up 11.92% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $21.97 and has returned -9.74% during the past week.

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) and Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect MTDR to grow earnings at a -10.50% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Matador Resources Company (MTDR) has an EBITDA margin of 67.92%. This suggests that MTDR underlying business is more profitable MTDR’s ROI is 11.40% while DOMO has a ROI of -102.60%. The interpretation is that MTDR’s business generates a higher return on investment than DOMO’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. MTDR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.73. Comparatively, DOMO’s free cash flow per share was -0.77. On a percent-of-sales basis, MTDR’s free cash flow was -0.01% while DOMO converted -0.02% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MTDR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. MTDR has a current ratio of 0.70 compared to 1.30 for DOMO. This means that DOMO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

MTDR trades at a forward P/E of 12.66, a P/B of 1.11, and a P/S of 2.05, compared to a P/S of 3.70 for DOMO. MTDR is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. MTDR is currently priced at a -23.09% to its one-year price target of 22.26. Comparatively, DOMO is -25.53% relative to its price target of 29.50. This suggests that DOMO is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. MTDR has a short ratio of 10.06 compared to a short interest of 5.43 for DOMO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for DOMO.

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) beats Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. DOMO is more profitable, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, DOMO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, DOMO is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, DOMO has better sentiment signals based on short interest.