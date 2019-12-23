Critical Comparison: Honeywell International Inc. (HON) vs. Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) shares are up more than 33.52% this year and recently decreased -0.05% or -$0.09 to settle at $176.41. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK), on the other hand, is up 42.17% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $182.84 and has returned 1.91% during the past week.

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) and Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) are the two most active stocks in the Diversified Machinery industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect HON to grow earnings at a 6.39% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 11.85% for Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK). HON’s ROI is 18.60% while ADSK has a ROI of -4.20%. The interpretation is that HON’s business generates a higher return on investment than ADSK’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. HON’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.94. Comparatively, ADSK’s free cash flow per share was +1.20. On a percent-of-sales basis, HON’s free cash flow was 1.61% while ADSK converted 10.27% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ADSK is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. HON has a current ratio of 1.30 compared to 0.60 for ADSK. This means that HON can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

HON trades at a forward P/E of 20.07, a P/B of 6.99, and a P/S of 3.41, compared to a forward P/E of 41.29, and a P/S of 12.99 for ADSK. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. HON is currently priced at a -5.76% to its one-year price target of 187.19. Comparatively, ADSK is -5.92% relative to its price target of 194.35. This suggests that ADSK is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. HON has a beta of 1.09 and ADSK’s beta is 1.88. HON’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. HON has a short ratio of 2.21 compared to a short interest of 3.26 for ADSK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for HON.

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) beats Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HON is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, HON is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, Finally, HON has better sentiment signals based on short interest.