Critical Comparison: Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) vs. NovoCure Limited (NVCR)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) shares are up more than 35.35% this year and recently increased 0.52% or $0.72 to settle at $138.80. NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR), on the other hand, is up 159.89% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $87.01 and has returned 8.64% during the past week.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) and NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) are the two most active stocks in the Information Technology Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect FIS to grow earnings at a 7.30% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 0.04% for NovoCure Limited (NVCR). FIS’s ROI is 6.50% while NVCR has a ROI of -19.60%. The interpretation is that FIS’s business generates a higher return on investment than NVCR’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. FIS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.20. Comparatively, NVCR’s free cash flow per share was +0.11. On a percent-of-sales basis, FIS’s free cash flow was 8.76% while NVCR converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, FIS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. FIS has a current ratio of 0.90 compared to 5.10 for NVCR. This means that NVCR can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. FIS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.41 versus a D/E of 0.78 for NVCR. NVCR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

FIS trades at a forward P/E of 21.88, a P/B of 1.46, and a P/S of 9.27, compared to a forward P/E of 231.41, a P/B of 45.08, and a P/S of 26.12 for NVCR. FIS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. FIS is currently priced at a -10.77% to its one-year price target of 155.56. Comparatively, NVCR is -1.13% relative to its price target of 88.00. This suggests that FIS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. FIS has a beta of 0.63 and NVCR’s beta is 2.38. FIS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. FIS has a short ratio of 2.72 compared to a short interest of 4.97 for NVCR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FIS.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) beats NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) on a total of 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. FIS is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, FIS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, FIS is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, FIS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.