Critical Comparison: FedEx Corporation (FDX) vs. Lilis Energy, Inc. (LLEX)

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) shares are down more than -8.19% this year and recently increased 0.75% or $1.1 to settle at $148.12. Lilis Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LLEX), on the other hand, is down -88.55% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $0.16 and has returned 12.89% during the past week.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) and Lilis Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LLEX) are the two most active stocks in the Air Delivery & Freight Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect FDX to grow earnings at a -2.01% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. FedEx Corporation (FDX) has an EBITDA margin of 5.76%. This suggests that FDX underlying business is more profitable FDX’s ROI is 12.10% while LLEX has a ROI of -17.40%. The interpretation is that FDX’s business generates a higher return on investment than LLEX’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. FDX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -1.94. Comparatively, LLEX’s free cash flow per share was -0.40. On a percent-of-sales basis, FDX’s free cash flow was -0.73% while LLEX converted -0.05% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, LLEX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. FDX has a current ratio of 1.30 compared to 0.70 for LLEX. This means that FDX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

FDX trades at a forward P/E of 11.58, a P/B of 2.07, and a P/S of 0.55, compared to a P/S of 0.20 for LLEX. FDX is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. FDX is currently priced at a -13.01% to its one-year price target of 170.28. Comparatively, LLEX is -90.18% relative to its price target of 1.63. This suggests that LLEX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. FDX has a beta of 1.69 and LLEX’s beta is 0.97. LLEX’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. FDX has a short ratio of 1.70 compared to a short interest of 11.42 for LLEX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FDX.

Lilis Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LLEX) beats FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LLEX is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, LLEX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, LLEX is more undervalued relative to its price target.