Critical Comparison: Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) vs. Match Group, Inc. (MTCH)

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) shares are down more than -12.58% this year and recently decreased -1.65% or -$0.3 to settle at $17.86. Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH), on the other hand, is up 86.72% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $79.86 and has returned 11.06% during the past week.

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) and Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) are the two most active stocks in the Application Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect DBX to grow earnings at a 22.20% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, MTCH is expected to grow at a 16.75% annual rate. All else equal, DBX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 33.66% for Match Group, Inc. (MTCH). DBX’s ROI is -59.30% while MTCH has a ROI of 32.60%. The interpretation is that MTCH’s business generates a higher return on investment than DBX’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. DBX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.25. Comparatively, MTCH’s free cash flow per share was +0.78. On a percent-of-sales basis, DBX’s free cash flow was 7.46% while MTCH converted 12.68% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MTCH is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. DBX has a current ratio of 1.20 compared to 1.30 for MTCH. This means that MTCH can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. DBX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.26 versus a D/E of 7.05 for MTCH. MTCH is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

DBX trades at a forward P/E of 30.48, a P/B of 9.71, and a P/S of 4.74, compared to a forward P/E of 41.16, a P/B of 98.59, and a P/S of 11.04 for MTCH. DBX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. DBX is currently priced at a -39.29% to its one-year price target of 29.42. Comparatively, MTCH is -3.02% relative to its price target of 82.35. This suggests that DBX is the better investment over the next year.

Summary

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) beats Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. DBX is growing fastly and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, DBX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, DBX is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, DBX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.