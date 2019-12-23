Critical Comparison: Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) vs. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI)

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) shares are up more than 52.97% this year and recently decreased -0.59% or -$0.02 to settle at $3.35. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI), on the other hand, is up 15.82% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $22.69 and has returned 10.25% during the past week.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) and Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) are the two most active stocks in the Steel & Iron industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect SID to grow earnings at a 22.30% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CLI is expected to grow at a -4.73% annual rate. All else equal, SID’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 102.28% for Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI). SID’s ROI is 17.80% while CLI has a ROI of 1.00%. The interpretation is that SID’s business generates a higher return on investment than CLI’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. SID’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.77. Comparatively, CLI’s free cash flow per share was -0.11. On a percent-of-sales basis, SID’s free cash flow was 17% while CLI converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SID is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

SID’s debt-to-equity ratio is 3.36 versus a D/E of 2.01 for CLI. SID is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

SID trades at a forward P/E of 8.42, a P/B of 2.13, and a P/S of 0.76, compared to a P/B of 1.31, and a P/S of 3.57 for CLI. SID is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. SID is currently priced at a 11.3% to its one-year price target of 3.01. Comparatively, CLI is -1.6% relative to its price target of 23.06. This suggests that CLI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. SID has a beta of 1.97 and CLI’s beta is 1.02. CLI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. SID has a short ratio of 2.03 compared to a short interest of 5.32 for CLI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SID.

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) beats Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CLI is growing fastly and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CLI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, CLI is more undervalued relative to its price target.