Critical Comparison: Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) vs. Tocagen Inc. (TOCA)

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) shares are up more than 15.68% this year and recently increased 0.75% or $0.51 to settle at $68.85. Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA), on the other hand, is down -93.69% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $0.52 and has returned -5.23% during the past week.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) are the two most active stocks in the Personal Products industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect CL to grow earnings at a 0.89% annual rate over the next 5 years.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) has an EBITDA margin of 24.37%. This suggests that CL underlying business is more profitable CL’s ROI is 45.60% while TOCA has a ROI of -56.40%. The interpretation is that CL’s business generates a higher return on investment than TOCA’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. CL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.54. Comparatively, TOCA’s free cash flow per share was -0.54. On a percent-of-sales basis, CL’s free cash flow was 2.98% while TOCA converted -0.07% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. CL has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 1.40 for TOCA. This means that TOCA can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

CL trades at a forward P/E of 23.03, and a P/S of 3.82, compared to a P/B of 0.62, and a P/S of 343.78 for TOCA. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. CL is currently priced at a -3.54% to its one-year price target of 71.38. Comparatively, TOCA is -48% relative to its price target of 1.00. This suggests that TOCA is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. CL has a short ratio of 3.63 compared to a short interest of 3.97 for TOCA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CL.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) beats Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CL is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CL is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, CL has better sentiment signals based on short interest.