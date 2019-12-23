Critical Comparison: CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) vs. NOW Inc. (DNOW)

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) shares are down more than -20.75% this year and recently decreased -1.29% or -$0.05 to settle at $3.82. NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW), on the other hand, is down -1.63% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $11.45 and has returned 1.96% during the past week.

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) and NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) are the two most active stocks in the Cement industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 3.59% for NOW Inc. (DNOW). CX’s ROI is 5.90% while DNOW has a ROI of 5.10%. The interpretation is that CX’s business generates a higher return on investment than DNOW’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. CX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.22. Comparatively, DNOW’s free cash flow per share was +0.89. On a percent-of-sales basis, CX’s free cash flow was 2.29% while DNOW converted 3.1% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, DNOW is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. CX has a current ratio of 0.70 compared to 2.40 for DNOW. This means that DNOW can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.00 versus a D/E of 0.01 for DNOW. CX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CX trades at a forward P/E of 11.94, a P/B of 0.59, and a P/S of 0.43, compared to a forward P/E of 35.45, a P/B of 0.99, and a P/S of 0.40 for DNOW. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. CX is currently priced at a -31.79% to its one-year price target of 5.60. Comparatively, DNOW is -12.93% relative to its price target of 13.15. This suggests that CX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. CX has a beta of 1.40 and DNOW’s beta is 1.43. CX’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. CX has a short ratio of 2.09 compared to a short interest of 7.87 for DNOW. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CX.

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) beats NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CX is more profitable and generates a higher return on investment. In terms of valuation, CX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, CX is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, CX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.