Critical Comparison: Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) vs. Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) shares are up more than 4.38% this year and recently increased 2.56% or $0.25 to settle at $10.00. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK), on the other hand, is up 4.94% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $21.66 and has returned 2.90% during the past week.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect FOLD to grow earnings at a -1.00% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 26.88% for Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK).

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. FOLD’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.23. Comparatively, LBTYK’s free cash flow per share was +0.51. On a percent-of-sales basis, FOLD’s free cash flow was -0.06% while LBTYK converted 2.7% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, LBTYK is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

FOLD trades at a P/B of 4.65, and a P/S of 15.96, compared to a P/B of 0.99, and a P/S of 0.83 for LBTYK. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. FOLD is currently priced at a -44.57% to its one-year price target of 18.04. Comparatively, LBTYK is -31.24% relative to its price target of 31.50. This suggests that FOLD is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. FOLD has a short ratio of 8.80 compared to a short interest of 2.57 for LBTYK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LBTYK.

Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) beats Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LBTYK higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, LBTYK is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, LBTYK has better sentiment signals based on short interest.