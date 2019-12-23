Critical Comparison: American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) vs. Epizyme, Inc. (EPZM)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) shares are down more than -24.42% this year and recently decreased -1.28% or -$0.19 to settle at $14.61. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM), on the other hand, is up 235.71% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $20.68 and has returned 16.77% during the past week.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) and Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) are the two most active stocks in the Apparel Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect AEO to grow earnings at a 1.17% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, EPZM is expected to grow at a 38.00% annual rate. All else equal, EPZM’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) has an EBITDA margin of 11.98%. This suggests that AEO underlying business is more profitable AEO’s ROI is 19.70% while EPZM has a ROI of -55.00%. The interpretation is that AEO’s business generates a higher return on investment than EPZM’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. AEO’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.08. Comparatively, EPZM’s free cash flow per share was -0.40. On a percent-of-sales basis, AEO’s free cash flow was 4.47% while EPZM converted -0.17% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AEO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. AEO has a current ratio of 1.30 compared to 10.90 for EPZM. This means that EPZM can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. AEO’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.00 for EPZM. AEO is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

AEO trades at a forward P/E of 10.00, a P/B of 1.95, and a P/S of 0.58, compared to a P/B of 7.33, and a P/S of 61.10 for EPZM. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. AEO is currently priced at a -14.66% to its one-year price target of 17.12. Comparatively, EPZM is -4.92% relative to its price target of 21.75. This suggests that AEO is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. AEO has a beta of 0.83 and EPZM’s beta is 2.56. AEO’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. AEO has a short ratio of 3.45 compared to a short interest of 10.25 for EPZM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AEO.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) beats Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AEO is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, AEO is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, AEO is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, AEO has better sentiment signals based on short interest.