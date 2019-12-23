Critical Comparison: Ameren Corporation (AEE) vs. Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI)

Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) shares are up more than 17.38% this year and recently increased 1.48% or $1.12 to settle at $76.57. Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI), on the other hand, is up 86.98% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $48.54 and has returned -1.16% during the past week.

Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) and Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) are the two most active stocks in the Electric Utilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect AEE to grow earnings at a 4.30% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, UFPI is expected to grow at a 17.00% annual rate. All else equal, UFPI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 6.91% for Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI). AEE’s ROI is 6.70% while UFPI has a ROI of 11.80%. The interpretation is that UFPI’s business generates a higher return on investment than AEE’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. AEE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.14. Comparatively, UFPI’s free cash flow per share was +1.72. On a percent-of-sales basis, AEE’s free cash flow was 0.55% while UFPI converted 2.35% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, UFPI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. AEE has a current ratio of 0.70 compared to 2.80 for UFPI. This means that UFPI can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. AEE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.18 versus a D/E of 0.13 for UFPI. AEE is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

AEE trades at a forward P/E of 22.14, a P/B of 2.34, and a P/S of 3.13, compared to a forward P/E of 14.94, a P/B of 2.40, and a P/S of 0.68 for UFPI. AEE is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. AEE is currently priced at a -5.24% to its one-year price target of 80.80. Comparatively, UFPI is -5.44% relative to its price target of 51.33. This suggests that UFPI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. AEE has a beta of 0.20 and UFPI’s beta is 1.88. AEE’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. AEE has a short ratio of 7.76 compared to a short interest of 1.68 for UFPI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for UFPI.

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) beats Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. UFPI is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, UFPI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, UFPI is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, UFPI has better sentiment signals based on short interest.