Critical Comparison: Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) vs. China Mobile Limited (CHL)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares are up more than 18.94% this year and recently decreased -0.32% or -$5.78 to settle at $1786.50. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL), on the other hand, is down -14.17% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $41.20 and has returned 5.08% during the past week.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) and China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) are the two most active stocks in the Catalog & Mail Order Houses industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect AMZN to grow earnings at a 28.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CHL is expected to grow at a 4.90% annual rate. All else equal, AMZN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 18.73% for China Mobile Limited (CHL). AMZN’s ROI is 11.90% while CHL has a ROI of 8.10%. The interpretation is that AMZN’s business generates a higher return on investment than CHL’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. AMZN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +6.34. Comparatively, CHL’s free cash flow per share was +3.51. On a percent-of-sales basis, AMZN’s free cash flow was 1.35% while CHL converted 12.91% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CHL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. AMZN has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 1.10 for CHL. This means that AMZN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. AMZN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.71 versus a D/E of 0.07 for CHL. AMZN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

AMZN trades at a forward P/E of 65.95, a P/B of 15.65, and a P/S of 3.35, compared to a forward P/E of 10.08, a P/B of 1.09, and a P/S of 1.57 for CHL. AMZN is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. AMZN is currently priced at a -17.58% to its one-year price target of 2167.56. Comparatively, CHL is -18.85% relative to its price target of 50.77. This suggests that CHL is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. AMZN has a beta of 1.51 and CHL’s beta is 0.59. CHL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. AMZN has a short ratio of 1.18 compared to a short interest of 1.94 for CHL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AMZN.

China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) beats Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CHL is growing fastly, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CHL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, CHL is more undervalued relative to its price target.