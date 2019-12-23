Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) vs. United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI): Which is the Better Investment?

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) shares are up more than 37.42% this year and recently decreased -0.95% or -$0.04 to settle at $4.15. United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI), on the other hand, is up 42.92% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $30.67 and has returned -1.03% during the past week.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) and United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Comparatively, UCBI is expected to grow at a 1.00% annual rate. All else equal, UCBI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 59.78% for United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI).

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. CPG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.04. Comparatively, UCBI’s free cash flow per share was +0.50. On a percent-of-sales basis, CPG’s free cash flow was 0.85% while UCBI converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CPG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

CPG trades at a forward P/E of 25.94, a P/B of 0.34, compared to a forward P/E of 13.38, a P/B of 1.52, and a P/S of 4.42 for UCBI. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. CPG is currently priced at a -53.11% to its one-year price target of 8.85. Comparatively, UCBI is -6.24% relative to its price target of 32.71. This suggests that CPG is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. CPG has a short ratio of 7.14 compared to a short interest of 4.41 for UCBI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for UCBI.

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) beats Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. UCBI has a higher cash conversion rate, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has higher cash flow per share. Finally, UCBI has better sentiment signals based on short interest.