Covetrus, Inc. (CVET) vs. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS): Which is the Better Investment?

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) shares are down more than -67.95% this year and recently decreased -0.96% or -$0.13 to settle at $13.46. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS), on the other hand, is up 66.11% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $103.12 and has returned -4.35% during the past week.

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) and Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) are the two most active stocks in the Healthcare Information Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect CVET to grow earnings at a 6.42% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, KEYS is expected to grow at a 8.46% annual rate. All else equal, KEYS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 7.64% for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS). CVET’s ROI is 6.90% while KEYS has a ROI of 12.90%. The interpretation is that KEYS’s business generates a higher return on investment than CVET’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. CVET’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.19. Comparatively, KEYS’s free cash flow per share was +1.22. On a percent-of-sales basis, CVET’s free cash flow was 0.56% while KEYS converted 5.34% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, KEYS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. CVET has a current ratio of 1.70 compared to 3.20 for KEYS. This means that KEYS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CVET’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.89 versus a D/E of 0.60 for KEYS. CVET is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CVET trades at a forward P/E of 19.68, a P/B of 1.13, and a P/S of 0.39, compared to a forward P/E of 18.02, a P/B of 6.45, and a P/S of 4.55 for KEYS. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. CVET is currently priced at a 15.74% to its one-year price target of 11.63. Comparatively, KEYS is -14.07% relative to its price target of 120.00. This suggests that KEYS is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. CVET has a short ratio of 5.64 compared to a short interest of 6.00 for KEYS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CVET.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) beats Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. KEYS , is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. KEYS is more undervalued relative to its price target.