Comparison Analysis Of Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) and At Open Text Corporation (OTEX)

The shares of Oportun Financial Corporation have increased by more than 29.93% this year alone. The shares recently went down by -4.20% or -$0.92 and now trades at $21.01. The shares of Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX), has jumped by 36.78% year to date as of 12/20/2019. The shares currently trade at $44.59 and have been able to report a change of 3.43% over the past one week.

The stock of Oportun Financial Corporation and Open Text Corporation were two of the most active stocks on Friday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. OPRT has an EBITDA margin of 19.44%, this implies that the underlying business of OTEX is more profitable. The ROI of OPRT is 9.50% while that of OTEX is 6.30%. These figures suggest that OPRT ventures generate a higher ROI than that of OTEX.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, OPRT’s free cash flow per share is a positive 0.08, while that of OTEX is positive 3.3.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The debt ratio of OPRT is 2.46 compared to 0.67 for OTEX. OPRT can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than OTEX.

OPRT currently trades at a forward P/E of 8.95, a P/B of 1.23, and a P/S of 1.39 while OTEX trades at a forward P/E of 14.85, a P/B of 3.08, and a P/S of 4.15. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, OPRT is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of OPRT is currently at a -6.62% to its one-year price target of 22.50. Looking at its rival pricing, OTEX is at a -7.83% relative to its price target of 48.38.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), OPRT is given a 1.70 while 2.20 placed for OTEX. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for OTEX stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for OPRT is 5.03 while that of OTEX is just 8.28. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for OPRT stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Open Text Corporation defeats that of Oportun Financial Corporation when the two are compared, with OTEX taking 6 out of the total factors that were been considered. OTEX happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, OTEX is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for OTEX is better on when it is viewed on short interest.