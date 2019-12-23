Comparing Verastem, Inc. (VSTM) and Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV)

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) shares are down more than -60.42% this year and recently increased 2.31% or $0.03 to settle at $1.33. Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV), on the other hand, is up 21.26% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $13.99 and has returned 2.34% during the past week.

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) and Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect VSTM to grow earnings at a 1.74% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, VIV is expected to grow at a -2.15% annual rate. All else equal, VSTM’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 50.26% for Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV). VSTM’s ROI is -38.70% while VIV has a ROI of 9.10%. The interpretation is that VIV’s business generates a higher return on investment than VSTM’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. VSTM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.38. Comparatively, VIV’s free cash flow per share was -0.11. On a percent-of-sales basis, VSTM’s free cash flow was -0.11% while VIV converted -1.56% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, VSTM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. VSTM has a current ratio of 5.50 compared to 1.10 for VIV. This means that VSTM can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. VSTM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 6.33 versus a D/E of 0.19 for VIV. VSTM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

VSTM trades at a P/B of 4.59, and a P/S of 6.45, compared to a forward P/E of 14.54, a P/B of 1.36, and a P/S of 2.08 for VIV. VSTM is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. VSTM is currently priced at a -51.64% to its one-year price target of 2.75. Comparatively, VIV is -5.35% relative to its price target of 14.78. This suggests that VSTM is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. VSTM has a beta of 2.97 and VIV’s beta is 0.70. VIV’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. VSTM has a short ratio of 8.51 compared to a short interest of 5.51 for VIV. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for VIV.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) beats Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. VIV is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, VIV is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, VIV has better sentiment signals based on short interest.