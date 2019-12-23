Comparing Valvoline Inc. (VVV) and Dermira, Inc. (DERM)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) shares are up more than 11.58% this year and recently decreased -0.14% or -$0.03 to settle at $21.59. Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM), on the other hand, is up 97.64% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $14.21 and has returned 11.89% during the past week.

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) and Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect VVV to grow earnings at a 6.50% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Valvoline Inc. (VVV) has an EBITDA margin of 15.82%. This suggests that VVV underlying business is more profitable VVV’s ROI is 31.10% while DERM has a ROI of -70.10%. The interpretation is that VVV’s business generates a higher return on investment than DERM’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. VVV’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.30. Comparatively, DERM’s free cash flow per share was -0.05. On a percent-of-sales basis, VVV’s free cash flow was 2.37% while DERM converted -0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, VVV is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. VVV has a current ratio of 1.90 compared to 7.00 for DERM. This means that DERM can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

VVV trades at a forward P/E of 13.85, and a P/S of 1.70, compared to a P/B of 52.63, and a P/S of 9.34 for DERM. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. VVV is currently priced at a -9.29% to its one-year price target of 23.80. Comparatively, DERM is -37.32% relative to its price target of 22.67. This suggests that DERM is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. VVV has a short ratio of 3.37 compared to a short interest of 4.48 for DERM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for VVV.

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) beats Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. VVV is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, VVV is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, VVV has better sentiment signals based on short interest.