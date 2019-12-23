Comparing Unum Group (UNM) and Chico’s FAS, Inc. (CHS)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) shares are up more than 0.10% this year and recently increased 0.24% or $0.07 to settle at $29.41. Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS), on the other hand, is down -26.33% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $4.14 and has returned 1.47% during the past week.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) and Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) are the two most active stocks in the Accident & Health Insurance industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect UNM to grow earnings at a 5.75% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CHS is expected to grow at a 10.00% annual rate. All else equal, CHS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 4.41% for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (CHS). UNM’s ROI is 6.00% while CHS has a ROI of 4.90%. The interpretation is that UNM’s business generates a higher return on investment than CHS’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. UNM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.02. Comparatively, CHS’s free cash flow per share was -0.28. On a percent-of-sales basis, UNM’s free cash flow was 1.81% while CHS converted -1.56% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, UNM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

UNM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.36 versus a D/E of 0.00 for CHS. UNM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

UNM trades at a forward P/E of 5.11, a P/B of 0.64, and a P/S of 0.51, compared to a P/B of 0.88, and a P/S of 0.25 for CHS. UNM is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. UNM is currently priced at a -13.3% to its one-year price target of 33.92. Comparatively, CHS is 3.5% relative to its price target of 4.00. This suggests that UNM is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. UNM has a beta of 1.59 and CHS’s beta is 0.38. CHS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. UNM has a short ratio of 3.45 compared to a short interest of 8.35 for CHS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for UNM.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) beats Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. UNM is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. UNM is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, UNM has better sentiment signals based on short interest.