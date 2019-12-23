Comparing Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) and Amphenol Corporation (APH)

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) shares are down more than -58.63% this year and recently increased 18.51% or $0.11 to settle at $0.71. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH), on the other hand, is up 32.25% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $107.15 and has returned 0.01% during the past week.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) and Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Comparatively, APH is expected to grow at a 4.80% annual rate. All else equal, APH’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 32.02% for Amphenol Corporation (APH).

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. TRIL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.25. Comparatively, APH’s free cash flow per share was +0.88.

TRIL trades at a P/B of 8.23, compared to a forward P/E of 26.96, a P/B of 7.65, and a P/S of 3.82 for APH. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. TRIL is currently priced at a -93.56% to its one-year price target of 11.02. Comparatively, APH is -3.74% relative to its price target of 111.31. This suggests that TRIL is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. TRIL has a short ratio of 0.34 compared to a short interest of 2.54 for APH. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TRIL.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) beats Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. TRIL has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, TRIL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, TRIL is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, TRIL has better sentiment signals based on short interest.