Comparing TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (TPH) and iRobot Corporation (IRBT)

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) shares are up more than 44.28% this year and recently increased 2.94% or $0.45 to settle at $15.77. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT), on the other hand, is down -39.84% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $50.38 and has returned 7.58% during the past week.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) and iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) are the two most active stocks in the Residential Construction industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect TPH to grow earnings at a -0.60% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, IRBT is expected to grow at a 18.00% annual rate. All else equal, IRBT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 12.05% for iRobot Corporation (IRBT). TPH’s ROI is 7.60% while IRBT has a ROI of 16.30%. The interpretation is that IRBT’s business generates a higher return on investment than TPH’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. TPH’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.02. Comparatively, IRBT’s free cash flow per share was -2.28. On a percent-of-sales basis, TPH’s free cash flow was 0.09% while IRBT converted -5.9% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TPH is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

TPH’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.68 versus a D/E of 0.00 for IRBT. TPH is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

TPH trades at a forward P/E of 10.31, a P/B of 1.05, and a P/S of 0.72, compared to a forward P/E of 47.00, a P/B of 2.28, and a P/S of 1.23 for IRBT. TPH is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. TPH is currently priced at a -4.02% to its one-year price target of 16.43. Comparatively, IRBT is -5.53% relative to its price target of 53.33. This suggests that IRBT is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. TPH has a beta of 1.09 and IRBT’s beta is 1.47. TPH’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. TPH has a short ratio of 6.69 compared to a short interest of 8.19 for IRBT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TPH.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) beats iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TPH has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, TPH is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, TPH has better sentiment signals based on short interest.