Comparing Top Moving Stocks Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA), TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TCON)

The shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation have increased by more than 58.57% this year alone. The shares recently went down by -0.25% or -$0.64 and now trades at $252.49. The shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON), has slumped by -61.27% year to date as of 12/20/2019. The shares currently trade at $2.44 and have been able to report a change of -5.79% over the past one week.

The stock of Zebra Technologies Corporation and TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Friday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. ZBRA has an EBITDA margin of 27.29%, this implies that the underlying business of ZBRA is more profitable. The ROI of ZBRA is 17.20% while that of TCON is -125.00%. These figures suggest that ZBRA ventures generate a higher ROI than that of TCON.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, ZBRA’s free cash flow per share is a positive 4.93, while that of TCON is negative -0.23.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for ZBRA is 0.90 and that of TCON is 1.60. This implies that it is easier for ZBRA to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than TCON. The debt ratio of ZBRA is 0.90 compared to 1.50 for TCON. TCON can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than ZBRA.

ZBRA currently trades at a forward P/E of 17.92, a P/B of 8.06, and a P/S of 3.08 while TCON trades at a P/B of 1.81, This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, ZBRA is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of ZBRA is currently at a -4.92% to its one-year price target of 265.56. Looking at its rival pricing, TCON is at a -83.73% relative to its price target of 15.00.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), ZBRA is given a 2.10 while 2.20 placed for TCON. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for TCON stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for ZBRA is 2.96 while that of TCON is just 0.58. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for TCON stock.

Conclusion

The stock of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. defeats that of Zebra Technologies Corporation when the two are compared, with TCON taking 6 out of the total factors that were been considered. TCON happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, TCON is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for TCON is better on when it is viewed on short interest.