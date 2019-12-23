Comparing Top Moving Stocks Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL), American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL)

The shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. have increased by more than 18.18% this year alone. The shares recently went down by -0.29% or -$0.17 and now trades at $58.97. The shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL), has jumped by 7.52% year to date as of 12/20/2019. The shares currently trade at $30.04 and have been able to report a change of -0.46% over the past one week.

The stock of Delta Air Lines, Inc. and American Equity Investment Life Holding Company were two of the most active stocks on Friday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

When a company is able to grow consistently in terms of earnings at a high compound rate have the highest likelihood of creating value for its shareholders over time. Analysts have predicted that DAL will grow it’s earning at a 11.70% annual rate in the next 5 years. This is in contrast to AEL which will have a positive growth at a 10.00% annual rate. This means that the higher growth rate of DAL implies a greater potential for capital appreciation over the years.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. DAL has an EBITDA margin of 17.82%, this implies that the underlying business of DAL is more profitable. The ROI of DAL is 17.30% while that of AEL is -28.40%. These figures suggest that DAL ventures generate a higher ROI than that of AEL.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, DAL’s free cash flow per share is a positive 2.34, while that of AEL is positive 26.66.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The debt ratio of DAL is 0.67 compared to 0.18 for AEL. DAL can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than AEL.

DAL currently trades at a forward P/E of 8.19, a P/B of 2.53, and a P/S of 0.83 while AEL trades at a forward P/E of 7.22, a P/B of 0.66, and a P/S of 1.47. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, DAL is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of DAL is currently at a -11% to its one-year price target of 66.26. Looking at its rival pricing, AEL is at a 0.13% relative to its price target of 30.00.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), DAL is given a 2.10 while 2.70 placed for AEL. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for AEL stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for DAL is 3.09 while that of AEL is just 3.74. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for DAL stock.

Conclusion

The stock of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company defeats that of Delta Air Lines, Inc. when the two are compared, with AEL taking 5 out of the total factors that were been considered. AEL happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, AEL is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for AEL is better on when it is viewed on short interest.