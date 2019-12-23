Comparing Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) and Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC)

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) shares are up more than 21.41% this year and recently increased 2.49% or $0.97 to settle at $39.98. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC), on the other hand, is up 34.96% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $23.74 and has returned 1.06% during the past week.

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) and Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) are the two most active stocks in the Residential Construction industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect TOL to grow earnings at a -1.88% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SC is expected to grow at a 6.20% annual rate. All else equal, SC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 49% for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC). TOL’s ROI is 6.70% while SC has a ROI of 2.20%. The interpretation is that TOL’s business generates a higher return on investment than SC’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. On a percent-of-sales basis, TOL’s free cash flow was 0% while SC converted -12.48% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TOL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

TOL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.76 versus a D/E of 5.12 for SC. SC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

TOL trades at a forward P/E of 9.09, a P/B of 1.17, and a P/S of 0.76, compared to a forward P/E of 8.06, a P/B of 1.12, and a P/S of 1.04 for SC. TOL is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. TOL is currently priced at a -0.35% to its one-year price target of 40.12. Comparatively, SC is -13.58% relative to its price target of 27.47. This suggests that SC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. TOL has a beta of 0.87 and SC’s beta is 1.00. TOL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. TOL has a short ratio of 4.24 compared to a short interest of 5.57 for SC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TOL.

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) beats Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TOL generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, TOL has better sentiment signals based on short interest.