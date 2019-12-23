Comparing Seagate Technology plc (STX) and FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR)

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) shares are up more than 54.50% this year and recently increased 2.00% or $1.17 to settle at $59.62. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR), on the other hand, is up 20.42% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $52.43 and has returned -1.39% during the past week.

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) and FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) are the two most active stocks in the Data Storage Devices industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect STX to grow earnings at a 7.23% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, FLIR is expected to grow at a 21.90% annual rate. All else equal, FLIR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 21.75% for FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR). STX’s ROI is 33.20% while FLIR has a ROI of 12.80%. The interpretation is that STX’s business generates a higher return on investment than FLIR’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. STX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.51. Comparatively, FLIR’s free cash flow per share was +0.86. On a percent-of-sales basis, STX’s free cash flow was 1.29% while FLIR converted 6.5% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, FLIR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. STX has a current ratio of 1.60 compared to 2.40 for FLIR. This means that FLIR can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. STX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.40 for FLIR. FLIR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

STX trades at a forward P/E of 11.37, a P/B of 8.97, and a P/S of 1.59, compared to a forward P/E of 20.67, a P/B of 3.78, and a P/S of 3.81 for FLIR. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. STX is currently priced at a 6.64% to its one-year price target of 55.91. Comparatively, FLIR is -11.97% relative to its price target of 59.56. This suggests that FLIR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. STX has a beta of 1.62 and FLIR’s beta is 1.16. FLIR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. STX has a short ratio of 6.57 compared to a short interest of 4.96 for FLIR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FLIR.

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) beats Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. FLIR generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. FLIR is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, FLIR has better sentiment signals based on short interest.