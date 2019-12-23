Comparing Sea Limited (SE) and FTS International, Inc. (FTSI)

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) shares are up more than 244.61% this year and recently increased 0.49% or $0.19 to settle at $39.01. FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI), on the other hand, is down -83.40% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $1.18 and has returned 14.56% during the past week.

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) and FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) are the two most active stocks in the Multimedia & Graphics Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. SE’s ROI is -121.00% while FTSI has a ROI of 50.30%. The interpretation is that FTSI’s business generates a higher return on investment than SE’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. On a percent-of-sales basis, SE’s free cash flow was 0% while FTSI converted 1.88% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, FTSI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. SE has a current ratio of 1.60 compared to 3.20 for FTSI. This means that FTSI can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. SE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.38 versus a D/E of 9.82 for FTSI. FTSI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

SE trades at a P/B of 14.34, and a P/S of 10.70, compared to a P/B of 2.74, and a P/S of 0.15 for FTSI. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. SE is currently priced at a -14.19% to its one-year price target of 45.46. Comparatively, FTSI is -39.49% relative to its price target of 1.95. This suggests that FTSI is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. SE has a short ratio of 6.43 compared to a short interest of 11.54 for FTSI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SE.

FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) beats Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. FTSI has lower financial risk, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, FTSI is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, FTSI is more undervalued relative to its price target.