Comparing RPC, Inc. (RES) and Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (DPLO)

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) shares are down more than -51.37% this year and recently decreased -3.81% or -$0.19 to settle at $4.80. Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO), on the other hand, is down -70.65% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $3.95 and has returned 0.51% during the past week.

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) and Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Comparatively, DPLO is expected to grow at a -5.44% annual rate. All else equal, RES’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. RES’s ROI is 17.30% while DPLO has a ROI of -24.20%. The interpretation is that RES’s business generates a higher return on investment than DPLO’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. RES’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.00. Comparatively, DPLO’s free cash flow per share was +0.53. On a percent-of-sales basis, RES’s free cash flow was 0% while DPLO converted 0.73% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, DPLO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. RES has a current ratio of 3.50 compared to 0.50 for DPLO. This means that RES can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. RES’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 4.19 for DPLO. DPLO is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

RES trades at a P/B of 1.20, and a P/S of 0.79, compared to a P/B of 2.27, and a P/S of 0.06 for DPLO. RES is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. RES is currently priced at a 9.59% to its one-year price target of 4.38. Comparatively, DPLO is -7.71% relative to its price target of 4.28. This suggests that DPLO is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. RES has a beta of 1.16 and DPLO’s beta is 0.89. DPLO’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. RES has a short ratio of 10.38 compared to a short interest of 3.17 for DPLO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for DPLO.

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) beats RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. DPLO is growing fastly and has a higher cash conversion rate. DPLO is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, DPLO has better sentiment signals based on short interest.