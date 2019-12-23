Comparing PDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE) and New Age Beverages Corporation (NBEV)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) shares are down more than -12.20% this year and recently increased 1.32% or $0.34 to settle at $26.13. New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ:NBEV), on the other hand, is down -62.50% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $1.95 and has returned 2.63% during the past week.

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) and New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ:NBEV) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect PDCE to grow earnings at a 38.40% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. PDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE) has an EBITDA margin of 55.07%. This suggests that PDCE underlying business is more profitable PDCE’s ROI is 1.90% while NBEV has a ROI of -6.60%. The interpretation is that PDCE’s business generates a higher return on investment than NBEV’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. PDCE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.15. Comparatively, NBEV’s free cash flow per share was -0.32. On a percent-of-sales basis, PDCE’s free cash flow was -0.6% while NBEV converted -0.05% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NBEV is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. PDCE has a current ratio of 0.80 compared to 1.60 for NBEV. This means that NBEV can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. PDCE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.54 versus a D/E of 0.16 for NBEV. PDCE is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

PDCE trades at a forward P/E of 9.02, a P/B of 0.69, and a P/S of 0.97, compared to a P/B of 1.02, and a P/S of 0.77 for NBEV. PDCE is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. PDCE is currently priced at a -40.14% to its one-year price target of 43.65. Comparatively, NBEV is -67.5% relative to its price target of 6.00. This suggests that NBEV is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. PDCE has a beta of 1.15 and NBEV’s beta is 2.06. PDCE’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. PDCE has a short ratio of 7.09 compared to a short interest of 10.37 for NBEV. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PDCE.

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) beats New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ:NBEV) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PDCE is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has higher cash flow per share. Finally, PDCE has better sentiment signals based on short interest.