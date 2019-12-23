Comparing NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NGM) and GNC Holdings, Inc. (GNC)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) shares are up more than 30.34% this year and recently increased 2.57% or $0.48 to settle at $19.16. GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC), on the other hand, is up 13.50% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $2.69 and has returned -4.95% during the past week.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 9.92% for GNC Holdings, Inc. (GNC). NGM’s ROI is 4.00% while GNC has a ROI of 18.60%. The interpretation is that GNC’s business generates a higher return on investment than NGM’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. NGM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.10. Comparatively, GNC’s free cash flow per share was +0.41. On a percent-of-sales basis, NGM’s free cash flow was -0.01% while GNC converted 1.47% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GNC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. NGM has a current ratio of 9.00 compared to 1.20 for GNC. This means that NGM can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

NGM trades at a P/B of 3.73, and a P/S of 10.41, compared to a forward P/E of 5.20, and a P/S of 0.11 for GNC. NGM is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. NGM is currently priced at a -25.16% to its one-year price target of 25.60. Comparatively, GNC is -28.27% relative to its price target of 3.75. This suggests that GNC is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. NGM has a short ratio of 6.95 compared to a short interest of 17.95 for GNC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NGM.

GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC) beats NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GNC higher liquidity, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, GNC is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, GNC is more undervalued relative to its price target.