Comparing New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR) and Forty Seven, Inc. (FTSV)

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) shares are up more than 92.72% this year and recently increased 1.93% or $0.15 to settle at $7.94. Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV), on the other hand, is up 160.05% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $40.88 and has returned 14.35% during the past week.

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) and Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Diversified industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR) has an EBITDA margin of 15.43%. This suggests that SNR underlying business is more profitable

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. SNR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.46. Comparatively, FTSV’s free cash flow per share was -0.33.

SNR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 7.32 versus a D/E of 0.00 for FTSV. SNR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

SNR trades at a P/B of 2.60, and a P/S of 1.38, compared to a P/B of 10.27, and a P/S of 112.54 for FTSV. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. SNR is currently priced at a 0.76% to its one-year price target of 7.88. Comparatively, FTSV is 8.87% relative to its price target of 37.55. This suggests that SNR is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. SNR has a short ratio of 2.50 compared to a short interest of 3.49 for FTSV. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SNR.

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) beats Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) on a total of 6 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. SNR is more profitable and has higher cash flow per share. In terms of valuation, SNR is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, SNR is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, SNR has better sentiment signals based on short interest.