Comparing Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (JAG) and California Resources Corporation (CRC)

Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) shares are down more than -9.43% this year and recently increased 0.12% or $0.01 to settle at $8.26. California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC), on the other hand, is down -44.95% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $9.38 and has returned 6.71% during the past week.

Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) and California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect JAG to grow earnings at a 28.09% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 30.08% for California Resources Corporation (CRC). JAG’s ROI is 4.50% while CRC has a ROI of 16.90%. The interpretation is that CRC’s business generates a higher return on investment than JAG’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. JAG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.37. Comparatively, CRC’s free cash flow per share was +2.93. On a percent-of-sales basis, JAG’s free cash flow was -0.01% while CRC converted 4.7% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CRC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. JAG has a current ratio of 0.60 compared to 0.70 for CRC. This means that CRC can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

JAG trades at a forward P/E of 10.64, a P/B of 1.88, and a P/S of 3.12, compared to a forward P/E of 37.98, and a P/S of 0.15 for CRC. JAG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. JAG is currently priced at a -14.93% to its one-year price target of 9.71. Comparatively, CRC is -50.63% relative to its price target of 19.00. This suggests that CRC is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. JAG has a short ratio of 6.14 compared to a short interest of 5.30 for CRC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CRC.

California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) beats Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CRC is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CRC is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, CRC is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, CRC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.