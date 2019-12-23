Comparing GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) and DURECT Corporation (DRRX)

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) shares are up more than 2.53% this year and recently decreased -0.42% or -$0.05 to settle at $11.73. DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX), on the other hand, is up 398.86% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $2.41 and has returned 24.23% during the past week.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) and DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) are the two most active stocks in the Diversified Machinery industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect EAF to grow earnings at a -5.65% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, DRRX is expected to grow at a 20.00% annual rate. All else equal, DRRX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EAF’s ROI is 91.70% while DRRX has a ROI of -58.30%. The interpretation is that EAF’s business generates a higher return on investment than DRRX’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. EAF’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.64. Comparatively, DRRX’s free cash flow per share was +0.10. On a percent-of-sales basis, EAF’s free cash flow was 9.77% while DRRX converted 0.1% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, EAF is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. EAF has a current ratio of 3.60 compared to 1.80 for DRRX. This means that EAF can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

EAF trades at a forward P/E of 5.44, and a P/S of 1.79, compared to a P/B of 21.91, and a P/S of 20.57 for DRRX. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. EAF is currently priced at a -20.04% to its one-year price target of 14.67. Comparatively, DRRX is -34.86% relative to its price target of 3.70. This suggests that DRRX is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. EAF has a short ratio of 9.64 compared to a short interest of 2.87 for DRRX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for DRRX.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) beats DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. EAF generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, EAF is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis,