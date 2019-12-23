Comparing Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (DO) and Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS)

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) shares are down more than -35.06% this year and recently decreased -6.13% or -$0.4 to settle at $6.13. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS), on the other hand, is down -23.42% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $24.92 and has returned 3.75% during the past week.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) and Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect DO to grow earnings at a -10.10% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 25.22% for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS). DO’s ROI is -1.50% while TDS has a ROI of 2.00%. The interpretation is that TDS’s business generates a higher return on investment than DO’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. DO’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.65. Comparatively, TDS’s free cash flow per share was +0.22. On a percent-of-sales basis, DO’s free cash flow was -8.26% while TDS converted 0.49% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TDS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. DO has a current ratio of 1.80 compared to 2.20 for TDS. This means that TDS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. DO’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.60 versus a D/E of 0.52 for TDS. DO is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

DO trades at a P/B of 0.26, and a P/S of 0.96, compared to a forward P/E of 29.60, a P/B of 0.62, and a P/S of 0.52 for TDS. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. DO is currently priced at a 1.32% to its one-year price target of 6.05. Comparatively, TDS is -35.1% relative to its price target of 38.40. This suggests that TDS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. DO has a beta of 1.86 and TDS’s beta is 1.04. TDS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. DO has a short ratio of 11.26 compared to a short interest of 2.68 for TDS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TDS.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) beats Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) on a total of 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TDS , is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. TDS is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, TDS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.